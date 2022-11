Napier (undisclosed) tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes during Friday's 110-100 win over Lakeland.

Napier missed the Capitanes' last game for an undisclosed reason, but he was available Friday and claimed a spot in the starting lineup. Although he was unable to haul in any rebounds, he posted his second-highest scoring total of the season in the win.