Napier (lower body) totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 112-101 win over the Squadron.

Napier had been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a lower-body injury, but he returned to action as a starter during Friday's victory. Although he was limited on the scoreboard, it was encouraging to see him back on the court following his absence.