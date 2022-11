Napier recorded 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 120-97 win over Texas.

Napier has been productive early in the G League season, scoring in double figures in three of his first four appearances. He played under 30 minutes for the first time this year during Monday's victory, although his slight decrease in playing time was likely due to the lopsided final score.