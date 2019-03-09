Shake Milton: Scores 31 after month-long absence
Milton (finger) tallied 31 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-17 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot in the 125-11 win Friday over Capital City.
It's fair to say Milton is fully healthy, as the guard completely decimated the Go-Go in his first game back after a month-long absence due to a finger injury. Milton's 17 free throws tied for third-most in a G League game this season.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...