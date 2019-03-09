Milton (finger) tallied 31 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-17 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot in the 125-11 win Friday over Capital City.

It's fair to say Milton is fully healthy, as the guard completely decimated the Go-Go in his first game back after a month-long absence due to a finger injury. Milton's 17 free throws tied for third-most in a G League game this season.