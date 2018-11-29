Shake Milton: Scores 32 points
Milton scored 32 points (13-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two assists in the win Wednesday over the Herd.
Milton was the main offensive catalyst for the Blue Coats, attempting 26 percent of the team's shots on the evening. The 22-year-old combo-guard has shuttled between the NBA and G League for much of the season and figures to see a return to the 76ers if he continues this type of play.
