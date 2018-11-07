Milton posted 10 points, four assists and two rebounds over 32 minutes in Tuesday's game against Westchester.

Milton only made a third of his shots from the field Tuesday and consequently lowered his scoring average to 14.5 points per game after three total contests on the young season. He's still one of the go-to options for Delaware, so Tuesday's outing is likely the floor of what one should expect out of the guard moving forward this season.