Shake Milton: Struggles with shot
Milton posted 10 points, four assists and two rebounds over 32 minutes in Tuesday's game against Westchester.
Milton only made a third of his shots from the field Tuesday and consequently lowered his scoring average to 14.5 points per game after three total contests on the young season. He's still one of the go-to options for Delaware, so Tuesday's outing is likely the floor of what one should expect out of the guard moving forward this season.
More News
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.