Ponds recorded 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Ponds wasn't very efficient from the floor during Game 1 of the G League Finals, but he still scored in double figures while coming within an assist of a double-double. Although Ponds saw decreased usage earlier in the postseason, it was encouraging to see him log more playing time against the Vipers on Tuesday.