Ponds was waived by the Rockets on Saturday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Ponds had his contract converted into a two-way deal in early September, but he was unable to earn one of the two two-way spots on the season-opening roster. He scored seven points in three preseason games and is a prime candidate to play with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League.

