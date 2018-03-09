Shane Richards: 13 in win

Richards managed 13 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist across 21 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers.

This was Richard's best scoring game since exploding for 28 points back on Jan. 20. Other than a few performances here and there though, the former guard from Manhattan has been a non-factor, as his averages of 5.9 points and 1.4 rebounds indicates.