Shane Richards: 13 in win
Richards managed 13 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist across 21 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers.
This was Richard's best scoring game since exploding for 28 points back on Jan. 20. Other than a few performances here and there though, the former guard from Manhattan has been a non-factor, as his averages of 5.9 points and 1.4 rebounds indicates.
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...