Shane Richards: Picked up by Skyforce
The Skyforce acquired Shane Richards via the available player pool Friday.
Richards last suited up in the G League during the 2017-18 season, when he averaged 6.2 points and 1.5 boards over 14 minutes per contest with Rio Grande Valley. He'll get another opportunity with a new club, though it's unclear how large of a role he will have with Sioux Falls.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.