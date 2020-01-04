Play

Shane Richards: Picked up by Skyforce

The Skyforce acquired Shane Richards via the available player pool Friday.

Richards last suited up in the G League during the 2017-18 season, when he averaged 6.2 points and 1.5 boards over 14 minutes per contest with Rio Grande Valley. He'll get another opportunity with a new club, though it's unclear how large of a role he will have with Sioux Falls.

