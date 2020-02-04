Shane Richards: Waived by Skyforce
The Skyforce parted ways with Richards on Tuesday.
Richards lasted exactly a month with the Skyforce, appearing in four games with the club and averaging just 2.8 minutes per tilt. He will likely pass through waivers unclaimed and would then be available for all clubs.
