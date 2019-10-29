Shannon Bogues: Goes to Herd in second round
Bogues was drafted by the Wisconsin Herd in the second round of the 2019 G League Draft.
Bogues didn't see a drop off in his play after transferring to Stephen F. Austin from a junior college, averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season. He will aim to make another smooth transition despite a jump in the competition level yet again.
