Shannon Bogues: Impresses off bench

Bogues exploded for 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists during Tuesday's 133-128 win over the Blue Coats.

Bogues has scored in double digits just four times over his last 10 games, but this 19-point effort was his best performance during that span. As a result, he could be in line to find himself featuring in a bigger role during the coming weeks.