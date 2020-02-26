Shannon Bogues: Impresses off bench
Bogues exploded for 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists during Tuesday's 133-128 win over the Blue Coats.
Bogues has scored in double digits just four times over his last 10 games, but this 19-point effort was his best performance during that span. As a result, he could be in line to find himself featuring in a bigger role during the coming weeks.
