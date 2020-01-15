Play

Shannon Bogues: Marginal role off bench

Bogues is averaging just 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 17.7 minutes per game in 22 tilts this season.

Bogues will post the occasional breakout offensively, notching 19 points last Thursdayversus Canton, but he doesn't do it consistently enough to claim big minutes for a Herd squad that owns the league's best record.

