Scott had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against Greensboro.

Scott posted a season-high seven points in this game, but he seems to be confined to a secondary role on offense -- especially since he's yet to log more than 21 minutes in a single game. That shouldn't do well for his upside going forward.