Scott (ankle) did not play in Saturday's win over Westchester.

Scott has been a frequent member of the team's starting rotation, averaging about 30.4 minutes in 46 games with Long Island this season. While his statistical numbers are less than desirable (9.0 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals) the point guard's absence was more noticeable with Jordan McLaughlin (calf strain) also sidelined Saturday.