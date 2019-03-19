Shannon Scott: Misses time Saturday
Scott (ankle) did not play in Saturday's win over Westchester.
Scott has been a frequent member of the team's starting rotation, averaging about 30.4 minutes in 46 games with Long Island this season. While his statistical numbers are less than desirable (9.0 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals) the point guard's absence was more noticeable with Jordan McLaughlin (calf strain) also sidelined Saturday.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.