Scott totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 16 assists and a steal across 37 minutes Saturday against Raptors 905.

Scott led his team in both rebounds and assists and notched a triple-double in a 126-105 victory for the Nets. He's averaging 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 21 games in the G League this season, so despite a stellar showing, he figures to regress over the next few contests.