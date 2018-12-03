Shannon Scott: Returns to starting lineup
Scott (hamstring) started Sunday's game against Lakeland, finishing the contest with six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes.
Scott only missed one game with a minor hamstring injury, returning to the starting lineup to play his usual allotted minutes.
