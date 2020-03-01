Shaq Buchanan: Big outing for Hustle
Buchanan posted 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes Saturday in the Hustle's 113-110 loss to the Stars.
Though he stands at just 6-foot-3 and 190 boards, Buchanan has been a force on the glass of late for the Hustle. He's pulled down at least nine boards in three straight outings for Memphis.
