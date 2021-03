Buchanan mustered 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss against Long Island.

Buchanan is averaging 12.9 points per game this season, which is an upgrade considering he scored 11.1 points per tilt during the 2019-20 G League season, but his shooting percentages have plummeted -- he is only making 34.4 percent of his field-goal attempts. Buchanan has scored in double digits in five of his last six appearances.