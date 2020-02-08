Buchanan finished with 28 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 41 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Buchanan put up his best fantasy performance of the season and found new season highs in minutes, points, rebounds and assists. It appears the team's trust in him has only grown since finding himself with an expanded role as a starter for the G League Hustle. The 23-year-old will continue to enjoy his opportunity until some of the two-way players return from their stints with the Grizzlies in the NBA.