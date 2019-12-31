Shaq Buchanan: Healthy scratches continue
Buchanan did not play during Monday's G League game against Agua Caliente.
Buchanan has not found the floor since Dec. 15, though he's healthy and able to play. His 5.6 three-point percentage may have something to do with it as well as the fact that the Hustle boast one of the most talent-rich rosters in the G League. Fantasy owners can leave Buchanan off their radars for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...