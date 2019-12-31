Buchanan did not play during Monday's G League game against Agua Caliente.

Buchanan has not found the floor since Dec. 15, though he's healthy and able to play. His 5.6 three-point percentage may have something to do with it as well as the fact that the Hustle boast one of the most talent-rich rosters in the G League. Fantasy owners can leave Buchanan off their radars for the foreseeable future.