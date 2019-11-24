Shaq Buchanan: Logs six minutes Friday
Buchanan scored two points (1-1 FG) along with one rebound across six minutes during Friday's 113-111 G League win over the Blue.
Buchanan isn't seeing much playing time right now, as Memphis has a strong G League squad filled with quality players. He tried to make the most of his time, though, hitting his sole field goal attempt along with pulling down a rebound.
