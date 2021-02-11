Buchanan had 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 33 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against Austin.

Buchanan might have started the game off the bench, but if Wednesday's contest was any indication of his role going forward, then he could be in line for a great season -- he paced the Hustle in both minutes played and rebounds while also ending as the team's second-best scorer. Given how impactful he looked off the bench, Buchanan could very well start in the team's next game.