Buchanan had 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over Agua Caliente.

Buchanan was one of six Memphis players that scored in double digits in this one, and he finished as the team's second-highest scorer thanks to a strong shooting performance that included three made treys. He's averaging 13.2 points per game in the current campaign.