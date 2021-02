Buchanan recorded 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists across 30 minutes in Friday's win over Greensboro.

Buchanan recorded a season-high mark in scoring and extended his streak of games with at least one three to six outings, but he can't be relied upon to shoot from deep since he's made just eight of his 29 long-range attempts. He has emerged as a reliable scoring weapon, though, scoring in double digits in five of the Hustle's six games to date.