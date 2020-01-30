Buchanan tallied 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 G League win over the Legends.

Since Yuta Watanabe, John Konchar and Josh Jackson were recalled to the Memphis Grizzlies, Buchanan became the beneficiary and has stepped into a larger role than he's seen all year. The 22-year-old is averaging 17.6 points over his last three contests, playing 34.7 minutes during those appearances. It's unclear how long Buchanan may see this opportunity, as the recalled members could return to the G League at any point. In the meantime, Buchanan figures to continue benefitting from his newfound starting role.