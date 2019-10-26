Shaqquan Aaron: Goes 20th to Memphis

The Hustle selected Aaron 20th overall in the 2019 G League Draft.

Aaron upped his game as a senior at USC in 2018-19, notching 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals per contest. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 36.9 percent from deep last season and will look to develop into a wing at the next level.