Harrison logged eight points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes of Friday's 118-117 loss to the Hustle.

Although Harrison took just four shot attempts, he was able to make positive contributions outside of the scoring column. His 12 assists were a game-high and marked a new season-best for Harrison.