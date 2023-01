Harrison registered 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, five steals and one block over 34 minutes of Saturday's 119-110 win over the Stars.

Harrison managed to post team-high totals in rebounds, assists and steals but struggled to produce in the scoring column with just 10 points on 13 attempts. The 29-year-old has averaged 9.9 points, 8.6 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks across 32.2 minutes per game in the regular season.