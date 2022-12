Harrison recorded 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of Monday's 112-106 loss to the G League Celtics.

Harrison put together an all-around performance in the loss, leading South Bay in assists while securing two steals and two blocks. He managed to also turn the ball over just once in the team's opening match of the G League Showcase.