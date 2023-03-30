Harrison scored 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks over 40 minutes of Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Vipers.

Harrison ended the 2022-23 campaign on a high note, stuffing the stat sheet while pacing South Bay in points. He dominated both ends of the floor, dishing out 10 assists and making 11 of his 19 field goal attempts while swatting three shots and grabbing three steals.