Harrison tallied four points (2-7 FG), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 23 minutes of Wednesday's 132-96 win over Austin

Harrison was due for a cold shooting night after having scored at least 18 points in four of his last five outings, However, the 29-year-old guard made up for his offensive struggles on the other end of the floor, notching two blocks and a steal despite playing 23 minutes due to the blowout.