Harrison registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3PT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes of Monday's 141-92 win over the Blue.

Harrison didn't need to score the basketball to make a positive impact in Monday's blowout victory, as he instead turned his focus towards facilitating the offense. The guard led the team in assists and still managed a strong stat line despite only logging 22 minutes due to the rout.