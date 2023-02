Harrison secured 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes of Sunday's 124-102 win over the Mad Ants.

Harrison was extremely effective Sunday, shooting 58 percent from the field while nearing what would have been his second triple-double of the regular season. In 17 appearances, Harrison has averaged 13.2 points, 8.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals across 32.6 minutes.