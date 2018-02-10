Shaquille Harrison: Great game, inconsistent still
Harrison provided 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block during Friday's loss at South Bay.
This was the former Tulsa guard's first double-double this season, dishing out a season high in assists. Aside from one great stretch of nine straight games earlier in the season where he score in double-digits and a couple flashes of potential here and there, Harrison has been inconsistent in his ability to score at a constant rate.
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...