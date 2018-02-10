Harrison provided 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block during Friday's loss at South Bay.

This was the former Tulsa guard's first double-double this season, dishing out a season high in assists. Aside from one great stretch of nine straight games earlier in the season where he score in double-digits and a couple flashes of potential here and there, Harrison has been inconsistent in his ability to score at a constant rate.