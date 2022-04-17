Harrison generated six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Vipers in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Harrison had scored in double figures in each of his first four playoff appearances this year, and he posted double-doubles in two of those outings. Although he came within an assist of a double-double Thursday, he wasn't as effective on the scoreboard as the Blue Coats' season came to an end. He averaged 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists in 38.8 minutes per game during the postseason this year.