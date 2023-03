Harrison recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 10 assists, two rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes of Saturday's 148-126 win over Iowa.

Harrison posted his fourth double-double in February on Saturday, leading South Bay with 10 assists while also corralling three steals. However, Harrison could have put up even more lucrative numbers but fouled out after 29 minutes.