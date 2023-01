Harrison corraled 18 points (7-13 FG,2-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes of Friday's 125-105 win over Texas.

Harrison stuffed the stat sheet Friday, tallying team-highs in both assists and steals while putting up respectable numbers in all other categories. In seven regular-season appearances, Harrison has averaged 8.7 points, 9.2 assists and 6.3 rebounds over 31.3 minutes.