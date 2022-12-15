Harrison posted 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, six steals and one block in 33 minutes of Wednesday's 128-116 win over the G League Warriors.

Harrison was incredible Wednesday, amassing his first triple-double of the season after flirting with the feat in a couple of contests earlier in the campaign. His 12 rebounds also set a season-high, while his 10 assists matched his best of the year. Harrison managed to make an impact on the defensive end as well, swiping a team-high six steals in the contest.