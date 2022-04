Harrison totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and a block in 41 minutes during Sunday's G League win over Raptors 905.

Harrison had a slow finish to the regular season, but he's been a key contributor since the start of the G League playoffs. Across his three postseason appearances, he's averaged 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 10.7 assists in 40.1 minutes per game.