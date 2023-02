Harrison submitted 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes of Saturday's 119-107 win over the Ignite.

Harrison put together an all-around performance Saturday, securing the team-high in assists while his 21 points marked a new regular season high. In 15 appearances, Harrison has averaged 12.3 points, 8.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks across 32.4 minutes.