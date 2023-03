Harrison secured 26 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 39 minutes of Monday's 135-133 loss to the Skyforce.

Harrison was incredible Monday, pacing South Bay in points, rebounds, assists and steals in the narrow loss. The outing also marked new season-highs for Harrison in points and rebounds.