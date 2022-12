Harrison recorded no points (0-4 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes of Sunday's 112-106 win over the Ignite.

Harrison failed to score a point in the win, marking his first scoreless output of the season. In 11 appearances, Harrison has averaged 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5,5 assists and 3.0 steals across 34.1 minutes per game.