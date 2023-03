Harrison secured 20 points (10-23 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in 40 minutes of Saturday's 118-109 loss

Although Harrison led the Lakers in points Saturday, he struggled with efficiency, shooting 43 percent from the field on 23 attempts. However, Harrison made up for his offensive struggles on the defensive end, netting six steals/blocks in the loss.