Harrison accumulated 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 38 minutes of Tuesday's 125-120 win over the Stars.

Harrison typically makes his impact in the peripheral categories, however, he prioritized scoring Tuesday with the most points of any South Bay Starter. Although this type of output shouldn't be expected, Harrison should remain an integral player for the G League Lakers.