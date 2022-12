Harrison tallied four points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3PT), nine rebounds, six assists and five steals across 41 minutes of Friday's 111-100 loss to Santa Cruz.

Harrison shot just 18 percent from the field in the loss but was able to make an impact in the peripheral categories. He managed to finish with team-highs in rebounds, assists and steals, earning the second-best plus/minus of any South Bay starter.