Harrison scored four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-1 FT) and added eight assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 38 minutes of play in Saturday's 127-122 victory over the Kings.

Harrison made up for his poor shooting performance in nearly all other statistical categories, leading the team in assists while tying for team-highs in blocks and steals. Harrison should continue to play a large role in South Bay as the team's primary ball-handler and we can expect his efficiency to increase as he shakes off some off-season rust.