Harrison was waived by the Suns on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harrison was thought to be in competition for minutes at point guard for the Suns, who don't have a reliable veteran at the position, but the two sides will part ways and Harrison will become a free agent. With Harrison out of the picture, Devin Booker will likely slot in as the immediate starter, with rookies Elie Okobo and De'Anthony Melton battling veterans Isaiah Canaan and Jamal Crawford for reserve minutes.