O'Neal posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-96 loss to South Bay.

After being left out of the regular rotation for most of the season, O'Neal took advantage of increased playing time over the final two games and totaled 25 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals during those contests. He'll finish the campaign with averages of 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds across 13.7 minutes per game.